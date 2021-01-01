From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 73011-3 Avalon 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Multicolor Crackle Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 73011-3 Avalon 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Multicolor Crackle Glass Shades FeaturesMade of metal and glassComes with multicolor crackle glass shadesRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6.0"Width: 10.0"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 8.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel