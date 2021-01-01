Outopee 41.73 in. Standard Rectangle White Marble MDF Wood Console Table

Are you looking for a good quality side table. Here I will share this Porch Table Sofa Side Table to you. It Works great as a console table, entry way table, Hall table, display table, etc. This is a good table for behind the couch to keep your phone chargers, remotes, keys and other items you need close by or behind a corner bed to sit lamps on. This console sofa entryway table rustic and simplistic. Easy to compliment to your home decor and highlight taste. Made of smooth MDF board and Thickened metal frame it is durable and firm in use. What is more, it will be a good decoration in your home, kitchen and office. Color: White.