The Great Outdoors 72781 Chateau Grande 1 Light 19" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Sand Coal with Gold Highlights Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
The Great Outdoors 72781 Chateau Grande 1 Light 19" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Features Constructed from aluminum Includes a clear glass shade (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs Intended for outdoor use ETL Rated for wet locations Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 19" Width: 8" Extension: 8" Product Weight: 3.75 lbs Backplate Height: 8-1/4" Backplate Width: 4-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Sand Coal with Gold Highlights