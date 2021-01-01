Design House 727438 Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt Polished Brass Deadbolt Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Design House 727438 Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt Single Cylinder Function: Single Cylinder function specifies that the deadbolt is thrown by a thumb turn on the interior while the exterior uses a key for locking and unlocking.Product Features:Designed for left or right hand doors, this knob fits the two most common backsets in the U.S. (2-3/4" and 2-3/8")Deadbolt is commonly used on front doors and back doorsUse this knob on standard 1-3/8" and 1-3/4" thick doorsCross bore 2-1/8" diameter or edge bore 1-1/16" diameter (1" x 2-1/4" radius corner faceplate)This product is ANSI Grade-3 certified, which means this deadbolt is rated for residential securityDeadbolt comes with a limited lifetime mechanical and 5-year finish warrantySpecifications:Height: 8-7/8"Length: 2-1/32"Width: 7-1/2"Handing: ReversibleBackset: 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1-1/16"Latch Faceplate: Radius CornerDoor Thickness: 1-3/8" or 1-3/4"Cylinder: 5 PinApplication: Keyed EntryADA: NoANSI Approved: YesNumber of Keys: 3Product Class: Residential Single Cylinder Polished Brass