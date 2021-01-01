From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 72648 31" W Moose At Dusk Inverted Pendant Antique Copper / Amber Mica Indoor Lighting Pendants
Meyda Tiffany 72648 31" W Moose At Dusk Inverted Pendant Show off refreshing simplicity with the 31" Width Moose At Dusk Inverted Pendant by Meyda Tiffany. Stop waiting and create the room of your dreams with this wonderful pendant featuring 60 watts per bulb and a round shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 72648 Indoor Foyer PendantHandmade in the USACustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Height: 36"Width: 31"Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Antique Copper / Amber Mica