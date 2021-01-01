From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse 726333 Mission Plate Interior Mortise Waldorf Pink Door Knob in Oil-Rubbed Bronze, 2.25 with Keyhole
Solid forged brass plates with genuine lead Crystal door knobs for detail and clarity Mortise: ideal for replacing skeleton-key interior Mortise locks on vintage doors Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-1/4” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Weight: 2.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse