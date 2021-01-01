From the great outdoors
The Great Outdoors 72622-615B Sycamore Trail 3 Light 17-3/4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Cylinder / Tapered Glass Shade Dorian Bronze Outdoor
The Great Outdoors 72622-615B Sycamore Trail 3 Light 17-3/4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Cylinder / Tapered Glass Shade The Sycamore Trail Collection by The Great Outdoors includes a clear, ribbed glass shade surround by a U-shaped frame. The beautiful design and accenting colors provide a nautical feel and an ageless sensibility. Features: Accented with a cylinder / tapered glass shade Constructed from metal Requires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbs Rated for wet locations Dimensions: Height: 17-3/4" Width: 9-1/4" Extension: 10" Product Weight: 4.62 lbs. Electrical Specifications: Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 180 Dorian Bronze