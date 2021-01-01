From intel

Intel 7260NGW Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 802.11ac, Dual Band, 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0

$14.93
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

2x2 AC+BT 3x faster Wi-Fi speeds Up to 3x more bandwidth per stream

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com