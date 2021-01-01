Kohler Lighting 72584 Artifacts 13" Tall 1 Light Wall Sconce Vibrant Brushed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Kohler Lighting 72584 Artifacts 13" Tall 1 Light Wall Sconce Timeless in its inspiration, the Artifacts collection combines quality craftsmanship with artisan designs to lend character and authenticity to your space. Detailed with a traditional pulley cord, this Artifacts single wall sconce is an elegant complement to vintage-inspired bathrooms. Features A perfect complement to Kohler's Artifacts suite of products Clear glass shades with inner frosted glass diffusers for reduced glare For soft lighting, use an E26 medium-base type B light bulb with the frosted shade (bulb sold separately) Installation hardware included Must be installed with glass facing down Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Width: 4-1/8" Height: 13-3/16" Depth: 7-1/2" Backplate Diameter: 5-1/2" Height from Center of Outlet (HCO): 9-3/4" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: B10 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 Dimmable Bathroom Sconce Vibrant Brushed Bronze