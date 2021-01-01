Kohler Lighting 72581 Artifacts 17" Tall 1 Light Adjustable Pulley Wall Sconce Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kohler Lighting 72581 Artifacts 17" Tall 1 Light Adjustable Pulley Wall Sconce Timeless in its inspiration, the Artifacts collection combines quality craftsmanship with artisan designs to lend character and authenticity to your space. Detailed with a traditional pulley cord, this Artifacts single wall sconce is an elegant complement to vintage-inspired bathrooms. Features A perfect complement to Kohler's Artifacts suite of products Clear glass shades with inner frosted glass diffusers for reduced glare For soft lighting, use an E26 medium-base type B light bulb with the frosted shade (bulb sold separately) Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Width: 4-1/8" Height: 16-3/4" Depth: 9-7/16" Backplate Diameter: 5-3/8" Height from Center of Outlet (HCO): 10-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: B10 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 Dimmable Polished Chrome