From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse 725716 New York Plate with Keyhole Privacy Crystal Cobalt Glass Door Knob in Antique Pewter, 2.375
Advertisement
Solid forged brass plates with genuine lead Crystal door knobs for detail and clarity Privacy: ideal for bathrooms, bedrooms or rooms where a locking mechanism is needed Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/8” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Weight: 2.0000005715247 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse