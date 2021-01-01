Trade-Wind 7254 54 Inch Wide Outdoor Approved Wall Mounted Range Hood with Vertical Duct Discharge Only Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Range Hoods

Trade-Wind 7254 54 Inch Wide Outdoor Approved Wall Mounted Range Hood with Vertical Duct Discharge Only Features: Cutting edge design for maximum performance and beautiful style to bring you the ultimate barbeque experiencePre-wired and ready for use with most in-line or exterior blowersAll stainless steel exterior design is easy to keep clean and eliminates grease trapsDurable, dishwasher safe commercial stainless steel baffle filters for enhanced performanceDimmable 50 watt halogen lights illuminate your cooktopGenerously proportioned 32" depth of hood provides an exceptional capture areaTurn knob controls provide a convenient way to choose the perfect settingSpecifications: Duct Size: Dual 10" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: HalogenWidth: 54"Depth: 32"Height: 24"Ceiling Height: 96" to 144"Height Above Cooktop: 30" to 36"Voltage: 120VWattage: 50WWatts Per Bulb: 38W Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel