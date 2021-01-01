From sonneman
Sonneman 7252-WL Inside-Out Radiance 1 Light 30" Tall ADA Compliant LED Indoor/Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured White Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Sonneman 7252-WL Inside-Out Radiance 1 Light 30" Tall ADA Compliant LED Indoor/Outdoor Wall Sconce A wash of radiant LED illumination is directed to one side of an architectural linear form, revealing the texture of its panel and the surface beyond.Features: Suitable for indoor and outdoor environmentsRated for wet locationsDurable aluminum constructionADA compliantIncludes 29 watt Integrated LEDDimensions: Height: 30"Width: 5.75"Extension: 2.25"Shade Height: 30"Shade Width: 5.75"Backplate Height: 29"Product Weight: 9 lbsElectrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 29Wattage: 29Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000kLumens: 2380 Textured White