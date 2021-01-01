From the great outdoors
The Great Outdoors 72496-68 San Marcos Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Outdoor Single Head Post Light Black / Antique Copper Outdoor Lighting Post Lights
The Great Outdoors 72496-68 San Marcos Single Light 6-1/2" Wide Outdoor Single Head Post Light The San Marcos Outdoor Collection by The Great Outdoors is characterized by a seedy glass shade accented with antique copper details in the metal frame. Complimenting both traditional and contemporary styles, this piece will provide a welcoming glow perfect for your outdoor entryways.Features: Accented with a square glass shadeConstructed from metalIncludes (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) Ferro vintage bulbPost not includedRated for wet locationsDimensions: Height: 17-1/4"Width: 6-1/2"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 5.83 lbs.Electrical Specifications: Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60 Single Head Post Lights Black / Antique Copper