The Great Outdoors 72491-68 San Marcos Single Light 11-1/4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Square Glass Shade Black / Antique Copper Outdoor Lighting

The Great Outdoors 72491-68 San Marcos Single Light 11-1/4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Square Glass Shade The San Marcos Outdoor Collection by The Great Outdoors is characterized by a seedy glass shade accented with antique copper details in the metal frame. Complimenting both traditional and contemporary styles, this piece will provide a welcoming glow perfect for your outdoor entryways. Features: Accented with a square glass shade Constructed from metal Requires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rated for wet locations Dimensions: Height: 11-1/4" Width: 6-1/2" Extension: 7-3/4" Product Weight: 4.73 lbs. Electrical Specifications: Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 60 Black / Antique Copper