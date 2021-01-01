From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse 724876 Prairie Plate Privacy Crystal Emerald Glass Door Knob in Unlaquered Brass, 2.75
Advertisement
Solid forged brass plates with genuine lead Crystal door knobs for detail and clarity Privacy: ideal for bathrooms, bedrooms or rooms where a locking mechanism is needed Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/4” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse