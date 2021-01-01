From the great outdoors
The Great Outdoors 72473-66 Trescott Single Light 17-1/4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Cylinder Glass Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
The Great Outdoors 72473-66 Trescott Single Light 17-1/4" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Cylinder Glass Shade The Trescott Collection by The Great Outdoors showcases a single, clear glass cylinder shade to contain the light source of your choice within a metal, rectangular box. This collection is great for a large range of outdoor styles from modern to traditional. Features:Accented with a cylinder glass shadeConstructed from metalRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbRated for wet locationsDimensions:Height: 17-1/4"Width: 7"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 3.76 lbs.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60 Black