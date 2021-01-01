Hansgrohe 72419 Talis S Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles and QuickClean Technology – Includes Personal Hand Shower Brushed

Hansgrohe 72419 Talis S Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles and QuickClean Technology Includes Personal Hand Shower Hansgrohe 72419 Key Data:Overall Height: 5-3/4"Spout Height: 4-1/4"Spout Reach: 7-7/8"Rough-in valve sold separatelyHansgrohe 72419 Features:Brass construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliabilityCoordinates seamlessly with other items from the Talis S CollectionDeck mounted roman tub faucet - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixtureDual lever handles operate with 1/4 turnIncludes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathCovered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyRough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered)Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCovered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyHansgrohe 72419 Technologies / Benefits:QuickClean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents; faucets and showers have to be able to withstand a lot. QuickClean technology gives you the power to make residues disappear in an instant. With the silicon nozzles Hansgrohe has fitted to its faucet aerators and shower jets, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off with ease. This innovation adds infinite value, as products that are well maintained and limescale free remain functional and last longer.Hansgrohe 72419 Specifications:Overall Height: 5-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-7/8" (faucet to base of spout outlet)Tub Spout Flow Rate: 5 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 2.0 gallons-per-minuteHoles Required: 4 Double Handle Brushed Nickel