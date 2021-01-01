From nostalgic warehouse

Nostalgic Warehouse 723795 Egg & Dart Plate with Keyhole Double Dummy Crystal Pink Glass Door Knob in Timeless Bronze

$141.82
In stock
Solid forged brass plates with genuine lead Crystal door knobs for detail and clarity Double Dummy: ideal for doors that require only push/pull function – no latch or lock Complete set for one door (both sides) Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Weight: 1.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse

