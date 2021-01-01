Westinghouse 7237500 Richboro Se 42" 5 Blade Indoor LED Ceiling Fan with Wall Control Brushed Nickel Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

From westinghouse
Westinghouse 7237500 Richboro Se 42" 5 Blade Indoor LED Ceiling Fan with Wall Control
Westinghouse 7237500 Richboro Se 42" 5 Blade Indoor LED Ceiling Fan with Wall Control FeaturesHigh-quality motors included with Westinghouse ceiling fans delivers powerful air movement and quiet performanceBrushed Nickel finish includes reversible Medium Wood / Light Wood fan bladesConstructed of metalIncludes a grey patterned/etched glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleMountable on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 4" downrodIncludes (2) dimmable 5 watt candelabra (E12) LED bulbsUses a standard reversible 45 watt AC motorETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a Limited Lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 42"Height: 17"Width: 42"Product Weight: 12.25 lbsWire Length: 78"Canopy Height: 2-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 5Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: YesBlade Pitch: 12 DegreesFan Blade Material: MDFMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 2958, low: 1520.06 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 225, medium: 164, low: 120Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 45 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 wattsLumens: 500Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: G16.5Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: YesDimmable: Yes Includes a grey patterned/etched glass shade Indoor Ceiling Fans Brushed Nickel