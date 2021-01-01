From sonneman
Sonneman 7237-WL Tides 1 Light 8" Tall ADA Compliant LED Indoor/Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Gray Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Sonneman 7237-WL Tides 1 Light 8" Tall ADA Compliant LED Indoor/Outdoor Wall Sconce A flowing wave-like surface with a subtle softness is set against a crisp rectangular form to bathe the area below in LED illumination.Features:Suitable for indoor and outdoor environmentsRated for wet locationsDie-cast aluminum constructionADA compliantIncludes 20 watt Integrated LEDDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 8"Extension: 2.5"Shade Height: 8"Shade Width: 8"Backplate Height: 8"Product Weight: 3 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 20Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000kLumens: 1900 Textured Gray