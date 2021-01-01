From z-lite
Z-Lite 722SF Amon 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Light with Seedy Glass and Vintage Bulbs Satin Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Z-Lite 722SF Amon 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Light with Seedy Glass and Vintage Bulbs Oblate glass shades influenced by the school house globes of old, the Amon family puts a contemporary spin on a traditional classic. Vintage inspired Seedy Glass or Matte Opal shades are paired with sleek modern finishes to create a classic look. Finishes include Heritage Brass, Satin Gold, Brushed Nickel, Chrome, Matte Black and Olde Bronze. Features Constructed from steel Comes with a seedy glass shade Dimmable Vintage Edison bulbs included CUL and ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 13-1/2" Width: 15" Depth: 15" Canopy Size: 5-1/2" Diameter Product Weight: 6 lbs Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulbs Included: Yes Dimmable: Yes Semi-Flush Satin Gold