Westinghouse 7225100 Carla 46" 3 Blade LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control White Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

Westinghouse 7225100 Carla 46" 3 Blade LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control
Westinghouse 7225100 Carla 46" 3 Blade LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Features Constructed from steel Includes a frosted glass shade Fan is controllable by a Remote Control (included) Integrated dimmable 16 watt LED lighting Uses a standard reversible 54 watt AC motor ETL rated for dry locations Covered under a manufacturer lifetime limited warranty for the motor and 2 year warranty for all other parts Dimensions Blade Span: 46" Height: 9-3/4" Width: 46" Product Weight: 12.76 lbs Wire Length: 12" Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Blade Pitch: 24 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air) Fan Blade Material: ABS Motor Specifications Speeds: 4 CFM high: 3203.71, low: 1386.85 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 167, medium: 124, low: 75 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 54 watts Light Kit Specifications Lumens: 748 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 80 CRI Wattage: 16 watts Average Hours: 25000 Dimmable: Yes Includes a frosted glass shade