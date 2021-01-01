Z-Lite 721F3 Amon 3 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Matte Opal Glass Satin Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

From z-lite
Z-Lite 721F3 Amon 3 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Matte Opal Glass Oblate glass shades influenced by the school house globes of old, the Amon family puts a contemporary spin on a traditional classic. Vintage inspired Seedy Glass or Matte Opal shades are paired with sleek modern finishes to create a classic look. Finishes include Heritage Brass, Satin Gold, Brushed Nickel, Chrome, Matte Black and Olde Bronze. Features Constructed from steel Comes with a frosted glass shade Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs CUL and ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 8-1/2" Width: 15" Depth: 15" Product Weight: 6 lbs Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Dimmable: Yes Flush Mount Satin Gold