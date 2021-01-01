From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse 721801 New York Plate with Keyhole Passage Crystal Pink Glass Door Knob in Antique Brass, 2.75
Advertisement
Solid forged brass plates with genuine lead Crystal door knobs for detail and clarity Passage: ideal for closets, hallways or rooms where no locking mechanism is needed Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/4” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Weight: 2.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse