Westinghouse 7204200 Techno II Single Light 3 Blade Integrated LED Hanging Ceiling Fan with Reversible DC Motor Blades Light Kit Remote Control and
Westinghouse 7204200 Techno II Single Light 3 Blade Integrated LED Hanging Ceiling Fan with Reversible DC Motor, Blades, Light Kit, Remote Control and Downrod Included FeaturesIncludes 3 black fan bladesMotor constructed from metalIncludes light kit with opal frosted glass shadeFan is controllable by a remote controlFixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 4" downrod for ease of installationIncludes 17.5 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Uses an energy efficient DC motorETL rated for dry locationsCovered under limited lifetime motor and 2 year part warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-1/16"Width: 72"Product Weight: 17.4 lbsWire Length: 54"Canopy Width: 5-29/32"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blade Span: 72"Blades Included: YesBlade Pitch: 12 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air)Fan Blade Material: ABSBlade Length: 31-11/16"Motor SpecificationsSpeeds: 6CFM high: 7234.07, medium: 5513.5, low: 2389.23 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 141 , low: 110Reversible Motor: YesElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDLight Kit Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 17.5 wattsWattage: 17.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsAmperage: 0.43 Indoor Ceiling Fans Black