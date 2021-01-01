Z-Lite 720-1S Melina 1 Light Wall Sconce Antique Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Z-Lite 720-1S Melina 1 Light Wall Sconce Features:Includes glass shadesPair with other items in the Melina CollectionMade of steelDesigned to cast light in an upward directionCapable of being dimmedUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 24.3" Width: 7.4" Extension: 5.1" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 2.6 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60Total Max Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Antique Silver