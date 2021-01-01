Get this 72" White Ornate Carved Pattern Cotton Twill Table Runner at Michaels. com. This table runner will add a cute seasonal touch to your home and table this season. Designed and printed to display vibrant colors, this is a design you're sure to love. This table runner will add a soft pop of color to your home. Designed to display vibrant colors, this is a design you're sure to love. Add some style to your tabletop with this cotton runner! Details: White ornate carved pattern 72" x 16" Cotton twill Single sided print Finished hemmed edge For indoor use | 72" White Ornate Carved Pattern Cotton Twill Table Runner By Designs Direct | Michaels®