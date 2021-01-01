From contractors wardrobe
Contractors Wardrobe 72 in. x 96 in. Majestic White Frame Mirror Hardwood Interior Sliding Door
At Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors), we provide functionality and beauty to your surroundings with the Majestic mirrored sliding door, available in a White (Gloss) or Dark Cherry Stain hardwood frame finish. The heavy-duty hardwood frame also includes an embossed rope and beaded design, while the Majestic's full-length mirror provides uninterrupted reflections to add a sense of grandeur to your living space. Visit The Home Depot for customization options for the Majestic and other styles from Contractors Wardrobe. Color: White Frame.