From contractors wardrobe
Contractors Wardrobe 72 in. x 96 in. Concord White Aluminum Frame Mirrored Interior Sliding Door
At Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors), we provide functionality and beauty to your surroundings with the Concord mirrored sliding door, available in Bright Clear, Bright Gold, Bronze, Brushed Nickel, Satin Clear, Satin Gold, White Aluminum, or a White Finish with Chalkboard panels. This durable sliding door is designed to help conserve space where a traditional swinging door is impractical. The Concord aluminum framed door also features a mirror to provide uninterrupted, full-length reflections. Visit The Home Depot for customization options for the Concord and other styles from Contractors Wardrobe.