What if we give plastic a second life? The allen + roth 1.5-in Blackout Recycled Polyester Cellular Shades are eco-friendly, supporting a cleaner environment and addressing the ever growing effects of discarded plastics. The recycled fabric blocks outside light and provides extra insulation as well from outside temperatures. The shades feature a crisp white backing for a clean, attractive exterior appearance. Take full control of privacy and the darkness inside bedrooms, living rooms, media rooms, and man caves. The cordless design is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. Add beauty, functionality, and elegant style to your windows all while contributing to environmental sustainability. allen + roth 72-in x 84-in Gray Cloud Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | RPETBOLG720840