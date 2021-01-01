Features long term cost saving Low-E glass with a low maintenance internal grille. Fiberglass doors have registration lines that simulate the construction and look of a true wood Door. Fiberglass will not dent, warp or rot and resists water and insect damage; this durable alternative material comes without the maintenance and wear worries of wood. Doors have a professional grade factory-applied paint finish for convenience. AuraLast infused primed jambs and brickmould provide surface to core wood protection and protects against rot. Eco-conscious ENERGY STAR® qualified product. Limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind. JELD-WEN 72-in x 80-in Tempered Grilles Between The Glass Warm Wheat Fiberglass Right-Hand Inswing Prehung Double Door French Patio Door in Brown