Features long term cost saving Low-E 272 glass with a low maintenance internal grille. Steel doors offer appealing designs and durability for an affordable price. Steel resists corrosion, rust and water penetration. Doors have a professional grade factory-applied paint finish for convenience. AuraLast infused primed jambs provide surface to core wood protection and protects against rot. Eco-conscious ENERGY STAR® certified product. Door is prehung in frame for easy installation. JELD-WEN 72-in x 80-in Tempered Grilles Between The Glass Sandy Shore Steel Right-Hand Outswing Prehung Double Door French Patio Door in Brown