Features long term cost saving Low-E glass with a low maintenance internal grille. Fiberglass doors have registration lines that simulate the construction and look of a true wood Door. Fiberglass will not dent, warp or rot and resists water and insect damage; this durable alternative material comes without the maintenance and wear worries of wood. Unfinished doors have a lightly brush-stroked surface allowing for optimal paint adherence. AuraLast infused primed jambs provide surface to core wood protection and are guaranteed not to rot. Eco-conscious ENERGY STAR® qualified product. Limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind. JELD-WEN 72-in x 80-in Tempered Grilles Between The Glass Primed Fiberglass Right-Hand Inswing Prehung Double Door French Patio Door in Off-White