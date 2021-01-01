Patio Door unit has a Hartford green aluminum clad exterior and an AuraLast® pine wood interior with a stain walnut finish. Made with AuraLast® pine that protects against wood rot, water infiltration and termites; AuraLast® components are backed by a lifetime limited warranty. Features long term cost saving Low-E EC glass with Argon; Argon creates higher energy performance levels and reduces heat transfer. Comes standard with tempered glass and preserve film to protect glass during the shipping and installation process. Includes matching fiberglass mesh screen to protect against insects, and a dual point satin nickel Olympus handle. 20-Year limited warranty on patio Door unit. JELD-WEN 72-in x 80-in Tempered Clear Glass Hartford Green Clad-wood Left-Hand Sliding Prehung Double Door Sliding Patio Door Screen Included Walnut