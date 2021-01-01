Masonite 72 in. x 80 in. Night Tide Fiberglass Prehung Right-Hand Inswing 10-Lite Clear Glass Patio Door without Brickmold

Bring the beauty of the outdoors inside with the energy-efficient Masonite 72 in. x 80 in. Painted Prehung right-Hand inswing 10 Lite Fiberglass Patio Door with No Brickmold. Providing natural light and elegant design, the clear, multi-pane insulated glass is treated with a Low-E coating that reflects heat out of the home in the summer and locks in heat during the winter. Plus the premium polyurethane insulation, weatherstripping and insulated glass are designed to let the beauty of nature in, but the weather out resulting in lower heating and cooling bills. This door is the perfect complement to your outdoor decor and can help expand your living space when used for decks, patios and balconies. Color: Night Tide.