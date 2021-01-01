MP Doors 72 in. x 80 in. Fiberglass Smooth White Left-Hand Outswing Hinged 3/4-Lite Patio Door with 4-Lite GBG, Smooth White Exterior and Interior

Make a smart addition to your home with the Heritaage Series Hinged Fiberglass Patio Door by MP Doors. The fiberglass door panels with complete composite edging and full composite frames are 100% waterproof and resist rotting, warping, splitting, delaminating, denting and rusting. Loaded with energy efficient features, this hinged door comes double bored and includes patented water-resistant draining system and weather-stripping insulation. Both the main active panel and the secondary passive panel are operable. Open both door panels to reveal a wide clear opening with no center post to hinder your view. The secondary passive panel comes with 2 flush bolt locks that secure into the top and bottom frame when closed. This low maintenance door is engineered to withstand a lifetime of use and offers peace of mind that your door will remain beautiful for years to come. Color: Smooth White Exterior and Interior.