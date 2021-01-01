Regency 72 in. x 58 in. Pendulum Mahogany Benching Station, Brown

Encourage communication and productivity with the Pendulum Benching System- a versatile, open-plan team workstation. Each system includes two desk shells connected by a wire management system that runs the length of the desks. A flip-top cover provides instant access to a wire management tray underneath that keeps cables clear of both desktops and floors for a cleaner office. Cables can run from the wire management trough to the inside of Pendulum's unique wire management C-Legs. Optional frosted plexiglass privacy dividers keep teams focused without isolation. This 72 in. long Benching System is constructed of a 1 in. thick Mahogany thermal fused melamine laminate desktop with a black T-Mold edge band. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. A durable and modern black metal Pendulum desk frame supports the tabletop. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Pendulum casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty.