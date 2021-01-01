Providence 72 in. x 42 in. PVC Level Rail Kit with Reinforcements

INTEX Millwork offers its customers the unique product range of a boutique millwork company with the convenience and capabilities of a large manufacturer. Their products blend the timeless appearance of natural wood with the durability to weather the elements that only an engineered material can provide, all products can be customized or standard. Because of this versatility, INTEX Millwork provides trusted solutions on each and every project, from the very basic to the most complex. The Providence Rail System combines old world architectural details with modern materials that last a lifetime. Utilizing cellular PVC for its wood appearance, along with aluminum and stainless steel for internal structural reinforcement allows the Providence Rail system to meet commercial code for up to 10 ft. spans. While meeting these rigorous code requirements the aesthetic appearance of the product makes it fit any residential application.