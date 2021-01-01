The PVC trellis offers astonishing lifelike vegetation to add style and privacy to any space year-round. Ideal for various outdoor projects, this privacy lattice extendable up to 36-in x 72-in, is an easy way to instant foliage hedges. Made of PVC and PE plastic, this lattice is strong and durable. It is great for privacy in your yard, or deck, to hide unwanted views and enhance the look of your property with its green plastic gardenia leaves. Easy to install and backed by a 2-year UV warranty on leaf colour fading. naturae decor 72-in W x 36-in H Green Leaf Garden Trellis | TBL3672BR-4000