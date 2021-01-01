The Marvel Group 72 in. W x 30 in. D Oak Laminate and Putty Double Pedestal Desk, Oak/Putty

Your office design will be easy and affordable with a Pronto desk from Marvel. The Pronto credenza with file storage solutions help you to be more organized and work in comfort. This desk features an easy-care Oak look melamine laminate top with sturdy Putty color steel frame and peds for a complete desk and file storage solution. Since Pronto is office furniture, it conveniently quick ships in just 5 days. Get your new office design today. Color: Oak/Putty.