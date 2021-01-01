Advertisement
Bring the trendy yet timeless style of our premium-quality rolling barn door hardware to your home! The Quiet Glide round rail series has many styles that range from tastefully rustic to modern. There is a barn door hardware kit available for virtually any space! With movable brackets for easy, universal installation and sturdy construction that supports a maximum recommended 250 lbs., the Quiet Glide round rail hardware kit will be a practical and stylish addition to your home! Quiet Glide 72-in Matte Black Interior Standard Barn Door Kit | QG1300V08