Flow Wall 72 in. H x 96 in. W x 17 in. D Modular Wall Mounted Garage Cabinet Complete Storage System (3-Piece), White/Graphite Carbon Fiber

Find a home for all of your miscellaneous gear and put it behind doors with this easy to install, slick looking garage cabinet set. Our modular panels turn any wall into a fully adaptable wall mounted storage system, so you can move, remove and add on accessories as your needs change. And we don't compromise on durability: each panel holds up to 100 lbs. per square foot to make sure your items stay secure. Kit features Graphite Carbon Fiber cabinet doors on white panel. Color: White/Graphite Carbon Fiber.