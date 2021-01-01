From grayson lane

Grayson Lane 72-in H x 36-in W Novelty Wood Wall Panel in Brown | 22342

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The dark coats on the wooden frame and carvings pay tribute to homes of the past. So do the intricate inlay. Decorating ideas include hanging on a solid-colored wall, placing a potted indoor plant at the bottom or on one side, and situating a wooden rocking chair with the same color scheme beside it. This traditional wall dé£¯r and mirror is 72\" high. Clean with a slightly damp cloth only. Grayson Lane 72-in H x 36-in W Novelty Wood Wall Panel in Brown | 22342

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com