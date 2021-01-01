From national tree company
National Tree Company 72 in. Feel Real(R) Grande Artificial Christmas Fir Wreath with 400 Warm White LED Lights
If you have a large space to fill with holiday cheer, this 6 ft. W Grande Fir wreath is a great choice. It features Feel Real branch tip technology, creating a decoration with remarkable realism. These crush-resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic appearance. This wreath is pre-strung with 400 warm white low voltage LED lights that are energy-efficient and long-lasting. This wreath can be displayed in indoor or outdoor locations.