Concepts In Wood 72 in. Espresso Wood 10-shelf Standard Bookcase with Adjustable Shelves, Brown

The Concepts in Wood 5 shelves storage tower's (Set of Two) reversible feature allows you to assemble facing left or right so your objects can be showcased from either side. The beautiful 10 step finish on wood veneer really sets these bookshelves apart from the rest and utilizes an environmentally friendly zero VOC emissions finish process. This is a piece of furniture using solid wood trim pieces and wood veneer panels versus all the paper laminate varieties out there. Very durable with 70lb. weight capacity per shelf. A dowel and cam lock assembly design ensures a strong durable bookcase. Wood elements are sourced in the USA and assembled in Mexico. This versatile storage bookcase is ideal for home or office use, laundry, bedroom, kitchen, garage or any other room. Ready for assembly. Color: Espresso.