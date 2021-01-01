From decopolitan
Decopolitan 72 in. - 144 in. Bay Window Single Curtain Rod in Antique Silver with Finial
This Decopolitan Bay Window Drapery Rod Set includes everything you need to furnish your Bay window with gorgeous hardware. The side rods are adjustable from 18 in. - 36 in. and the center rod is adjustable from 36 in. - 72 in. The durable steel rods are 3/4 in. Dia to support most drapery panels. The classic decorative ball ends compliment a variety of home decor. Includes brackets, mounting hardware and instructions for easy installation.