Create your own Tropical paradise with the brightly patterned foliage of this low-maintenance houseplant. As easy as it is colorful, Dieffenbachia sports leaves attractively splashed with cream, white, Or yellow markings. Native from Mexico to south America, Dieffenbachia loves humidity, making it an ideal plant for bathrooms and kitchens. This colorful houseplant requires minimal care and will add exotic leafy beauty to any home, apartment, Or office. It is shipped in a 6 inch decorative pot. The NASA clean air study concluded that houseplants promote better air quality in your home. Grow Dieffenbachia in medium Or bright (but not direct) sunlight. If it doesn't get enough light, it may stop growing. Move it to a brighter spot to activate growth. It likes life on the dry side. It hates overly moist Or soggy soil. If the plants leaves are droopy, it may not be getting enough water. Fertilize Dieffenbachia a few times a year, in spring and Summer, to keep it healthy. Use a general-purpose fertilizer labeled for houseplant use. Follow the directions on the fertilizer packaging for recommendations on how much to use. Remove yellow Or faded leaves by clipping them off at the base of the stem. Re-pot your plant when it becomes root bound. It can be grown outdoors in a planter Or mixed with annuals on a deck Or patio for the Summer. It makes an ideal focal point for a planter. Bring the plant indoors as the weather cools down. Lowe's 1.72-Gallon Dieffenbachia in Plastic (L20936hp) | NURSERY