Blum 71T558E CLIP Top Full Overlay EXPANDO Cabinet Door Hinge with 120-Degree Opening Angle and Self Close Function Nickel Cabinet Hinges Overlay

Blum 71T558E CLIP Top Full Overlay EXPANDO Cabinet Door Hinge with 120-Degree Opening Angle and Self Close Function CLIP Top Collection CLIP Top Full Overlay EXPANDO Cabinet Door Hinge with 120-Degree Opening AngleBlum's Euro hinges come in different styles depending on overlay or inset, the desired opening angle and installation type.CLIP top and CLIP hinges have three-point contact between the hinge and mounting plate to keep them firmly connected under heavy usage. This type of connection makes it easy to connect the door to the cabinet.Features:120 degree opening angleThree-dimensional adjustmentAll metal hinge, nickel-platedCross-reference the door thickness and bore distance to assure that doors won’t bind when openedFull overlayEXPANDO installationSelf-close functionBlum, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of functional hardware for the kitchen cabinet and commercial casework industries specializing in lift systems, concealed hinges and drawer runner systems. Concealed Euro Hinges Nickel