Blum 71M2550 CLIP Top Full Overlay Screw-On Cabinet Door Hinge with 100-Degree Opening Angle and Self Close Function Nickel Cabinet Hinges Overlay

Blum 71M2550 CLIP Top Full Overlay Screw-On Cabinet Door Hinge with 100-Degree Opening Angle and Self Close Function Product Features:Add-on BLUMOTION soft close availableAll metal hinge that's nickel platedAvailable with INSERTA attachmentFace frame or panel cabinetsIncludes one single hingeSturdy steel bossThree dimensional adjustmentProduct Technologies: Full Overlay: Afull overlay hinge is needed when the cabinet door you are mounting completelyoverlays the face frame of the cabinet itself. Full overlay hinges install onthe interior edge of the cabinet frame and the interior face of the door,providing full motion with complete concealment of the hardware itself when thecabinet door is closed.Material - Steel: Steelis cheap, strong, and durable, making it a favorite for hinges of all types,despite it being slightly more prone to rusting than solid brass or stainlesssteel.Mounting Type: Screw on assembly ensures a sturdy mount and secure hold that is unlikely to come loose.BLUMOTION (Optional) : BLUMOTION is the soft close system from Blum. Whether large or small, heavy or light, BLUMOTION soft closing action keeps doors and drawers from slamming closed. It adapts to various closing speeds and features overload safety which protects the system from damage through use.Product Specifications:Boring Distance: 3mm to 6mmDoor Thickness: Up to 15/16" (24mm)Length: 2-3/5"Opening Angle: 110°Overlay: Full Concealed Euro Hinges Nickel